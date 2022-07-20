Russian Court Drops Terrorism Charges Against Popular YouTuber

A St. Petersburg court has terminated the criminal terrorism case against a popular Russian YouTuber over an alleged performance mocking the deadly 2002 Moscow theater hostage crisis, the court system’s press service announced Wednesday.

Yury Khovansky, 32, was charged with “public justification of terrorism” in June 2021 after video of a performance ironically approving the Oct. 2, 2002, attack on Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater was leaked online.

Khovansky’s lawyers insisted that the performance depicted in the video, prosecutors’ key piece of evidence, took place in 2012, which meant that the case should be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The St. Petersburg court on Wednesday sided with the defense and lifted all charges and restrictions imposed on Khovansky.