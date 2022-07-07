Russian House Speaker Threatens to ‘Take Back’ Alaska

Russia’s lower house of parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin threatened Wednesday to “claim back” Alaska if the United States froze or seized Russian assets as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Let America always remember: there’s a piece of territory, Alaska,” Volodin said at the last session of parliament, the State Duma, before it goes on summer break.

“When they try to manage our resources abroad, let them think before they act that we, too, have something to take back,” Volodin said.

He noted that deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoy had proposed holding a referendum among Alaskans to join Russia.

“We don’t interfere in their domestic affairs,” Volodin responded, holding back laughter, after applause from State Duma deputies.