More Weapons, Sanctions: U.S. Lays Out Next Phase of Response Against Russia

More sanctions on Moscow, more weapons for Ukraine, and a probe into alleged war crimes by Russian soldiers: the United States is upping pressure on multiple fronts against President Vladimir Putin, officials said Monday.

As Russia pulls away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, leaving behind what Ukraine and its allies authorities say is evidence of mass atrocities, the war is shifting to a focus on eastern regions where Moscow already controls territory and is looking to expand.

"Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters. "Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and it has failed. Now it will attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule."

And "this next phase could be measured in months or longer," he said.

But while Russian forces have retreated from swaths of northern Ukraine, apparently giving up initial hopes of quickly toppling President Volodymyr Zelensky, the discovery of large numbers of bodies in territory they previously controled is fueling determination in Washington to press even harder.

President Joe Biden called Putin a "war criminal" and the killings that occurred in the town of Bucha a "war crime."

There should be "a war crimes trial," Biden told reporters.

Sullivan said that Washington, in concert with European allies, is also working on more measures to add to the already withering raft of economic sanctions aimed at crippling the ruble, Russia's elite and the country's ability to import high-tech components.

"You can expect further sanctions announcements this week," he said, adding that "options that relate" to Russia's lucrative energy industry are on the table.

Secretary of State of Antony Blinken is traveling to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to attend a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.