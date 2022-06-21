Pussy Riot Member Barred From Georgia as Russian Activists Face Entry Problems

A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot said Monday she was denied entry to Georgia, sparking concerns among the large community of anti-war activists and journalists who fled to the South Caucasus since the invasion of Ukraine. Olga Borisova was stopped in Tbilisi airport Monday afternoon after returning from Pussy Riot's tour of western Europe to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. “They just said no and didn’t even ask me any questions,” Borisova told The Moscow Times, adding that she believes she was denounced by a person who sent messages to the Georgian authorities claiming she was planning terrorist attacks. “As far as I know, it happened because of the denunciation,” said Borisova, who was deported back to Turkey and then to the Netherlands — as she originally flew to Tbilisi from Amsterdam via Istanbul.

Olga Borisova. Olga Borisova / instagram

Georgia has become a destination of choice for Russian opposition activists in recent years, but the inflow increased significantly following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February as tens of thousands of Russians fled abroad amid fears over political persecution, martial law and possible conscription. Tbilisi-based Pussy Riot member Alexander Sofeyev told The Moscow Times the group is attempting to help Borisova resolve the situation. “We are trying to contact officials and human rights activists to prove the messages were just internet trolling from a person who’s been bullying Olga,” Sofeyev said in a phone interview. Several activists affiliated with Pussy Riot have left Russia since the start of the war, including Maria Alyokhina and Lucy Shtein, who fled house arrest and are currently on the Russian wanted list. Many members of the group are currently based in Tbilisi. Prominent Kremlin critic Lyubov Sobol, who was also barred from Georgia in 2021, said Monday that incidents like what happened with Borisova were “assistance to the Putin regime.” Borisova’s case is the second major example of Russian activists being blocked from entry to Georgia in recent weeks. Russian blogger and activist Insa Lander has been stuck in the border zone between Russia and Georgia for 10 days after the Georgian authorities twice denied her entry. Lander, who fled house arrest, has been accused by the Russian authorities of recruiting members of a terrorist organization — charges she rejects as politically motivated. Georgia’s Interior Ministry said the activist was prevented from entering because she allegedly gave “false and contradictory information.”