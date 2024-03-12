Police Raid, Detain Artists and Activists Across Russia

Police officers have raided the homes of several artists and activists across Russia, the Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms) NGO reported on Tuesday.

Setevyye Svobody linked the raids to a criminal case against exiled Russian-Canadian activist and Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov, who is reportedly accused of treason.

In St. Petersburg, political artist and activist Katrin Nenasheva and artists Natasha Chetverio and Sasha Blot were searched by police, Setevyye Svobody said.

In Moscow, a friend of street artist Filipp Kozlov, who goes by the name Philippenzo, was reportedly taken in for interrogation.

Police searched the Moscow apartment of Margarita Konovalova, also known as Rita Flores, who is a member of the punk protest collective Pussy Riot.

Another Pussy Riot member, Olga Pakhtusova, was also visited by police, the independent news website Mediazona said without providing additional details. Her current whereabouts are unknown.