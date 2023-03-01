Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pussy Riot Member Accused of 'Insulting Religious Sensibilities'

Nadya Tolokonnikova. Evan Agostini / AP / TASS

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Pussy Riot founding member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova for allegedly “insulting religious sensibilities,” human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The committee opened the case due to various of Tolokonnikova’s posts on social media, Chikov said, adding that a series of police searches had been carried out as part of the investigation, though he gave no further details. Which of Tolokonnikova's social media posts prompted the charges is also yet to be established.

Tolokonnikova — who currently lives in the U.S. — is no stranger to run-ins with law enforcement, and was designated a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities in 2021.

Tolokonnikova was among the original members of Pussy Riot sentenced to two years in prison for their 2012 protest performance in Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral that criticized the Russian Orthodox Church for its close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Since then, the group has continued to stage provocative guerrilla performances, including protests against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s lack of political plurality.

Read more about: Pussy riot , Opposition , Religion

Read more

turned away

Pussy Riot Member Barred From Georgia as Russian Activists Face Entry Problems

Despite Georgia being a destination for anti-war Russians, several activists and journalists have faced problems at its border.
'restricted freedom'

Pussy Riot's Lucy Shtein Sentenced for Navalny Protest 'Virus Violations'

Shtein is one of 10 opposition figures accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions by promoting the protest that called for Navalny's release.
self exile

Which Kremlin Critics Have Fled Russia?

Several prominent critics have left the country, are planning on leaving or have extended their stays abroad this year.
growing backlash

More than 120 Priests Urge Russia to Drop Prosecutions of Moscow Protesters

The jail sentences “look increasingly like the intimidation of Russian citizens than a fair ruling against the defendants,” the open letter says.