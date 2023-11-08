Russian Activist Found in North Ossetia Jail After Disappearing in Georgia

A Russian left-wing nationalist activist has been placed inside a detention center in southern Russia after going missing in neighboring Georgia a month ago, the independent news website Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Rafail Shepelev went missing on Oct. 12 in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, where he has lived since 2021, according to the human rights project Perviy Otdel.

A court in southern Russia’s republic of North Ossetia, which borders Georgia, issued a so-called “administrative arrest” against Shepelev on petty hooliganism charges the following day.

Citing the court’s press service, Mediazona reported that Shepelev was placed in pre-trial detention in North Ossetia on an unspecified criminal case after serving 15 days in jail for hooliganism.