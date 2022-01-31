Ex-Russian Lawmaker Gudkov Says Deported From Georgia

Former Russian lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said Monday he was barred from entering Georgia, becoming the latest Kremlin critic to be deported from the Caucasus republic that had become a haven for Russia's embattled opposition over the past year. In a video filmed inside an empty airport terminal, Gudkov said he had arrived in Tbilisi on an invitation to meet local activists but was told at the border that he was barred from entry.

Прилетел из Киева в Тбилиси. На государственном уровне принято решение меня депортировать обратно в Киев. Решение политическое. О моем визите всех предупредили, я приехал по официальному приглашению. Были запланированы встречи с активистами и дипломатами. pic.twitter.com/weyehCgJpl — Дмитрий Гудков (@gudkovd) January 31, 2022

“I was told that I would be deported back to Kyiv,” Gudkov said, calling the decision “political” on Twitter. Gudkov, 42, left Russia for Ukraine in 2021 after being detained then suddenly released under what he called a “fake” criminal case against him. He faced up to five years in prison over unpaid rent from 2015 when he was detained last June, months ahead of Russia’s parliamentary elections in which he had been planning to run. On Friday, the exiled opposition figure said he had received an email informing him that he was barred from leaving Russia.