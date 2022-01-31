Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-Russian Lawmaker Gudkov Says Deported From Georgia

Dmitry Gudkov fled Russia in 2021 after he was detained in what he calls a "fake" criminal case against him. Gavriil Grigorov / TASS

Former Russian lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said Monday he was barred from entering Georgia, becoming the latest Kremlin critic to be deported from the Caucasus republic that had become a haven for Russia's embattled opposition over the past year.

In a video filmed inside an empty airport terminal, Gudkov said he had arrived in Tbilisi on an invitation to meet local activists but was told at the border that he was barred from entry.

“I was told that I would be deported back to Kyiv,” Gudkov said, calling the decision “political” on Twitter.

Gudkov, 42, left Russia for Ukraine in 2021 after being detained then suddenly released under what he called a “fake” criminal case against him.

He faced up to five years in prison over unpaid rent from 2015 when he was detained last June, months ahead of Russia’s parliamentary elections in which he had been planning to run.

On Friday, the exiled opposition figure said he had received an email informing him that he was barred from leaving Russia.

Gudkov said in Monday’s video he was not the first Russian opposition figure to be deported from ex-Georgia, naming jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s former key aide Lyubov Sobol as another deportee.

Sobol, who was banned from running for Moscow’s legislative assembly in 2019 and the Russian parliament in 2021, said she was barred from entering Georgia in August.

“As I see it, this is simply because the government and the country’s leadership don’t want to spoil relations with” Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sobol said at the time.

Georgia became a destination of choice alongside the Baltic states for key Navalny allies as they faced a widening crackdown on dissenting voices over the past year.

Read more about: Opposition , Georgia

Read more

'final battle'

In Photos: Navalny’s Supporters Take to the Streets

Tens of thousands called for Navalny’s release or treatment by outside doctors as he entered his fourth week of hunger strike.
long haul

‘Final Battle Still Ahead’: Team Navalny Reacts to Rallies

Navalny's associates described the nationwide protests as a success despite falling short of their targeted turnout of half a million.
unknown whereabouts

2 Navalny Allies Missing Day After Opening Regional Office

The office's opening follows an abandoned attempt earlier this year, when the then-regional campaign manager was assaulted.
Yarovaya

Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws

Leonid Volkov, an ally of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has requested permission from Moscow City Hall to hold a rally...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.