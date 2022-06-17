Russian Blogger Stuck at Georgian Border After Fleeing ‘Political’ Terrorism Charges

A Russian blogger and activist has been trapped in the border zone between Russia and Georgia for nearly a week after Tbilisi authorities denied her entry to the country.

Russian authorities accuse Insa Lander of recruiting others to a terrorist organization, a claim she rejects as politically motivated. She fled house arrest and attempted to cross into Georgia and seek political asylum on June 12 and again on June 13, but was turned away at the Georgian border both times.

Lander, who is now staying in a duty-free shop between the two countries' border checkpoints, told The Moscow Times that she does not have regular access to food and water and that human rights defenders are not allowed to visit her.

“One day [Georgian border guards] assure me they really want to help, but the very next day they say I am a ‘problem’ and I have to go back to Russia as nothing threatens me there,” Lander said in an interview.

“Some border guards brought me coffee or tea, others kicked me out of the duty-free shop while it was raining. Duty-free employees are forbidden from helping me — they cannot give me water or provide Wi-Fi,” she added.