Moscow Vows ‘Serious Consequences’ for Lithuania Over Kaliningrad Rail Ban

Russia’s response to Lithuania’s rail blockade of its exclave Kaliningrad will carry “serious negative consequences” for the Baltic country’s citizens, Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

European Union member Lithuania banned the rail transit of sanctioned Russian goods through its territory on Saturday, enforcing an earlier decision made by the bloc. The move sparked outrage in Moscow as well as a wave of panic-buying in its exclave region surrounded by EU and NATO member states.

“Russia will, of course, respond to hostile actions of this kind,” Patrushev, a close adviser of President Vladimir Putin, said at a security meeting in the Kaliningrad region’s capital of the same name.

“The necessary measures [...] will be introduced shortly. They will have serious negative consequences for residents of Lithuania.”