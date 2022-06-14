Support The Moscow Times!
Days of Shelling Reported in Russian Town Near Ukraine Border

The latest incident, which could not be immediately verified, follows reports of explosions in the Bryansk region's neighboring districts on Monday and Saturday. social media / t.me/vottaktv

A Russian town near the Ukraine border has reported three days of shelling, with Tuesday’s attack allegedly targeting a military base.

Residents of the Bryansk region town of Klintsy less than 50 kilometers from Ukraine reported witnessing a helicopter hovering over the base before firing off two shots and fleeing.

“A shell hit part of a military base and part of an apartment complex,” the local Telegram channel Podslushano Klintsy (Overheard in Klintsy) said without citing its sources.

Footage posted later showed rescue workers and men in army fatigues examining the scene of the attacks.

“A woman who was in her yard at the time had her leg ripped off,” the account reported, adding that the blast had blown the windows off neighboring homes.

Residents reported brief blackouts and water outages in some parts of Klintsy.

The latest incident, which could not be immediately verified, follows reports of explosions in the Bryansk region's neighboring Klintsovsky and Starodubsky districts on Monday and Saturday. 

Saturday's attack was said to result in a small fire at the military base, according to Russia's iStories independent investigative news outlet.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said four people have been injured in the southern Klintsy rural locality of Zaymishche and are receiving medical assitance.

Klintsy houses the 28th Separate Motor Rifle Bridge, part of a motorized infantry division and the Russian Ground Forces’ 20th Guards Combined Arms Army.

Missile strikes on Russian territory have increased after Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and Ukrainian forces carried out successful counterattacks toward the Russian border.

At least three Russian civilians have been killed in the reported attacks, local governors have said.

One of the staging grounds for the February invasion of Ukraine, Bryansk region and other nieghboring regions have been under a heightened terrorist threat level since April. 

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks on Russian territory while not formally denying being behind them.  

