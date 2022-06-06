Cross-Border Shelling Damages Russian Bridge, Refinery

A bridge and a sugar refinery in western Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine have been damaged in the latest cross-border shelling, Governor Roman Starovoit said Monday.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the attack on the Kursk region village of Tetkino, Starovoit said.

“The main impact was on the local bridge,” the governor said. “There is damage on the territory of the sugar factory.”

Footage published on his Telegram channel showed the partially damaged bridge, as well as destroyed homes and a burnt-out car.