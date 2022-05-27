Russia Reports Third Civilian Death as Russia Reinforces Ukraine Border

A resident of a Russian village near the border with Ukraine has died after a “full day” of shelling, the governor of western Russia’s Belgorod region said Friday as security officials said they have reinforced the border in response to the recent spate of attacks.
The unidentified woman, who succumbed to her injuries after being critically wounded in attacks on the neighboring villages of Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka, is the third reported civilian casualty during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions.
“We have another tragedy. A woman who was wounded yesterday died of her wounds,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
“The shelling of Zhuravlevka has been ongoing all day,” the governor said Thursday evening.
Gladkov’s account could not be independently verified, but photographs shared on his Telegram messaging app channel showed property damage from “enemy shelling” on Zhuravlevka the previous day.
He called on residents to avoid visiting Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka, some 30 kilometers north of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, until further notice.
The number of attacks on Russian territory has risen since Moscow’s forces pulled back from northern Ukraine after an aborted attempt to seize Kyiv, and successful Ukrainian counterattacks near Kharkiv.
Regional governors reported the first two civilian deaths from cross-border attacks, including an 18-year-old Belgorod village student and a truck driver in the neighboring Kursk region, earlier in May.
Authorities in Russia’s border regions have reported close to three dozen attacks, including explosions at oil refineries and damage to railroads, since the start of the invasion.
Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, but have also not explicitly denied that Ukrainian forces were involved.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has bolstered its border guard units and set up additional border checkpoints in response to the shelling and artillery strikes, a senior official said in an interview published earlier Friday.
“The situation remains difficult even now, mainly due to the shelling of Russian border guards and Ukrainian nationalists’ ‘intimidation tactics’ through artillery strikes on border infrastructure and Russian settlements,” said Vladimir Kulishov, head of the FSB’s border guard service.
“Enlarged border guard units on armored vehicles and armed with team weapons are guarding the threatened areas,” Kulishov told the government Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.