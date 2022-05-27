Russia Reports Third Civilian Death as Russia Reinforces Ukraine Border

A resident of a Russian village near the border with Ukraine has died after a “full day” of shelling, the governor of western Russia’s Belgorod region said Friday as security officials said they have reinforced the border in response to the recent spate of attacks.

The unidentified woman, who succumbed to her injuries after being critically wounded in attacks on the neighboring villages of Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka, is the third reported civilian casualty during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions.

“We have another tragedy. A woman who was wounded yesterday died of her wounds,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“The shelling of Zhuravlevka has been ongoing all day,” the governor said Thursday evening.

Gladkov’s account could not be independently verified, but photographs shared on his Telegram messaging app channel showed property damage from “enemy shelling” on Zhuravlevka the previous day.