China Seeks Ways to Help Russia While Avoiding Sanctions – Washington Post

China is searching for ways to help Russia financially amid tightening Western sanctions without violating the restrictions itself, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Moscow has requested greater trade, financial and technological support from its largest trading partner Beijing in at least two “tense” exchanges in recent weeks, unnamed Chinese officials told the newspaper.

Weapons and ammunition were apparently not part of the request.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly tasked his advisers to find ways to give Russia financial assistance that won’t run afoul of the Western sanctions on Moscow.

“We understand [Moscow’s] predicament. But we cannot ignore our own situation in this dialogue,” an unnamed Chinese official was quoted as saying.

“The Chinese side is willing to fulfill its commitments to the Russian side, and is doing that when suitable conditions are met,” they added.