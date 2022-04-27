Russia Completes First Rail Bridge to China

Russia has officially completed its section of the first rail bridge linking it to China on Wednesday ahead of the bridge's expected opening within the next month.

The Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge, named after the cities on opposite sides of the Amur River that it now connects, was eight years in the making.

Construction began in 2014 as Moscow's worsening ties with the West shifted its sights eastward. China completed construction of its section, which makes up four-fifths of its entire length of 2,200 meters, in 2018, and Russia initially linked the bridge with China in 2019.

President Vladimir Putin’s envoy in Russia’s Far East, Yury Trutnev, highlighted the bridge’s renewed importance amid the fallout with the West over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trutnev called the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge a “key link” in Russian-Chinese cooperation “especially in the situation of new challenges from unfriendly countries.”