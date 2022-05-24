Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of U.K. House of Lords

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that it was imposing an entry ban on 154 members of the U.K. parliament's House of Lords in retaliation for sanctions against Russian senators over Ukraine.

Those listed included William Hague, a former foreign minister and leader of the Conservative Party in opposition.

The blacklist does not include Russian-born press baron Evgeny Lebedev, who was controversially granted a peerage by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in 2020.

Lebedev's close ties to Johnson have raised questions, since his father Alexander openly admits he was a KGB agent.