U.K. Follows U.S. With Sanctions on Moscow Stock Exchange

The United Kingdom on Thursday revealed dozens of new sanctions aimed at impeding Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine, including targeting Moscow's main stock exchange, a day after Washington announced similar measures.

London said the 50 new restrictions, which are part of "coordinated action with G7 partners," would hit the Russian financial system and suppliers supporting Moscow's military production.

"Today, we are once more ramping up economic pressure through sanctions to bear down on Russia's ability to fund its war machine," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said as G7 leaders convened for a summit in southern Italy.

The move comes a day after Washington unveiled a raft of sanctions that raise the stakes for foreign banks still doing business with Russia. Those measures prompted the Moscow Exchange to halt dollar and euro trades on Thursday.