U.K. Unveils New Sanctions on Russia After Unprecedented Drone Attack

Britain on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia following what officials described as the largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine over the weekend.

The sanctions target “entities supporting Russia’s military machine, energy exports and information war,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement. They also apply to financial institutions accused of funding Russia’s war effort.

The move came as the European Union formally adopted its 17th round of sanctions against Moscow, part of what the UK called a “coordinated effort to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

British officials said the sanctions were aimed at reducing Russia’s oil revenues, adding that London and its allies were in talks to tighten the oil price cap.

“U.K. and other Western sanctions are having a severe effect on Russia’s economy,” the Foreign Office said. “Every rouble by which we cut Kremlin revenues diminishes Putin’s ability to sow chaos, division and disorder across the world.”