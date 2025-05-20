Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.K. Unveils New Sanctions on Russia After Unprecedented Drone Attack

By AFP
Jeff Moore / POOL / AFP

Britain on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia following what officials described as the largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine over the weekend.

The sanctions target “entities supporting Russia’s military machine, energy exports and information war,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement. They also apply to financial institutions accused of funding Russia’s war effort.

The move came as the European Union formally adopted its 17th round of sanctions against Moscow, part of what the UK called a “coordinated effort to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

British officials said the sanctions were aimed at reducing Russia’s oil revenues, adding that London and its allies were in talks to tighten the oil price cap.

U.K. and other Western sanctions are having a severe effect on Russia’s economy,” the Foreign Office said. “Every rouble by which we cut Kremlin revenues diminishes Putin’s ability to sow chaos, division and disorder across the world.

On Saturday, the Russian military launched 273 drones at Ukrainian cities, the largest drone barrage since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Foreign Office.

“People in Ukraine and across the world have paid the price for Putin’s aggression, and now he must pay the price for avoiding peace,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone call Monday with Putin to discuss ending the three-year conflict. Trump later said Russia and Ukraine would “immediately” begin peace talks.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Moscow of stalling.

The first direct talks between the two sides, held in Istanbul on Friday, failed to produce a breakthrough. Zelensky said Putin had sent “empty heads” to the negotiating table.

“It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation,” Zelensky said in a social media post.

Read more about: United Kingdom , Sanctions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.K. Jails Russian Ex-Minister in First Sanctions Breach Case

Dmitrii Ovsiannikov was found guilty earlier this week of six counts of sanctions evasion related to his role in Russian-occupied Crimea.
2 Min read

U.K. Sanctions Russian Officials at Prison Where Navalny Died

"Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should be under no illusion — we will hold them accountable," the U.K.'s Foreign Secretary said.
1 Min read

U.K. Sanctions Putin Circle Including Alleged Girlfriend

Britain says it has now sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and 100 Russian entities since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

UK Hits Russia and Belarus With New Wave of Sanctions

The UK hit Russia and Belarus with a new wave of sanctions Thursday, targeting 59 new Russian individuals and enterprises and six Belarusian entities.