U.K. Sanctions 30 More Ships in Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

The British government on Monday announced sanctions on 30 ships it claims are part of Russia's "shadow fleet," bringing the total number of vessels under U.K. restrictions to 73.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the move the U.K.’s "largest sanctions package" yet against tankers and cargo ships used by Moscow to circumvent export and oil embargoes to fund its war against Ukraine.

The U.K. also imposed sanctions on two Russian insurers accused of enabling the "shadow fleet," which operates under dubious ownership or without proper insurance.

These vessels, often carrying Russian oil and gasoline while flying the flag of another country, allow the Kremlin to continue exporting despite sanctions and the global oil price cap.