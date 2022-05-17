Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says 256 Azovstal Defenders Surrendered

Updated:
Russian Defense Ministry

Russia said Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers holed up in Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant had “surrendered,” contradicting Kyiv’s account that the evacuated soldiers would be exchanged later.

“The surrender of fighters from the Azov nationalist unit and Ukrainian servicemen blocked in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol began yesterday,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing.

Russia’s military said 265 fighters, 51 of whom were seriously wounded, “laid down their arms.”

Those in need of medical assistance were sent to a hospital in the town of Novoazovsk, which is controlled by pro-Russia separatists, it added.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said Monday the fighters had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors to areas under Russian and Moscow-backed separatists’ control and that a further “exchange procedure” would take place later.

Shortly after the Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, ordered lawmakers to draft a standing order prohibiting the exchange of Azovstal troops for Russian prisoners of war.

“Nazi criminals should not be subject to exchange. They are war criminals and we must do everything to bring them to justice,” Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying.

Russia has been waging what it terms a “special military operation” in Ukraine based on the false claim of “de-Nazifying” its pro-Western neighbor.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s defense ministry said a rescue mission to extract the last of the estimated 340 remaining Azovstal defenders was underway.

“Our state is taking all necessary rescue measures,” the ministry said in a Telegram message.

It credited the defenders of Azovstal for delaying the transfer of 20,000 Russian troops to other parts of Ukraine, preventing Moscow from quickly capturing the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and allowing Ukrainian forces to regroup.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said earlier Tuesday that the mission to defend Azovstal is over, effectively ceding control of Mariupol to Moscow and opening a land corridor between annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.

Mariupol has suffered some of the war’s most brutal shelling since Russian troops encircled it in the early days of the invasion.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

inventive activism

Anti-War Activists Stage ‘Guerrilla’ Protests on Victory Day

A headline on a pro-Kremlin news website was changed to “Vladimir Putin has became a pathetic dictator and paranoic.”
Ambassador attack

Russian Envoy to Poland Splattered with Red Paint on Victory Day

Activists who threw the paint can be heard chanting "fascists, fascists!"
UK opposition

Russians in London Protest Ukraine War, Kremlin Crackdown

Attendees were draped in the white and blue flags that are a symbol of Russia’s anti-war movement.
big day

Z-symbols, Fewer Tanks and No Guests: Russia Prepares to Mark Victory Day as Ukraine War Rages

There will be 129 military vehicles and about 10,000 personnel taking part in the military parade in Moscow on Monday.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.