Russia Cools on Ukraine’s Potential EU Membership

Russia will no longer accept Ukraine’s membership in the European Union because of the bloc’s arms supplies to Kyiv, a senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations said Thursday.

Moscow was previously willing to let Ukraine join the EU as part of ceasefire talks that stalled as evidence of mass atrocities emerged after Russian troops withdrew from areas surrounding Kyiv in late March. With global outrage and calls for a war crimes investigation mounting, the Kremlin has denied killing civilians.

“Our position on the European Union now is more similar to NATO because we don’t see a big difference,” Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy UN representative, told the British news outlet UnHerd.

An abandoned draft Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire deal would allow Ukraine to seek EU membership in exchange for abandoning its drive to join NATO, which Russia sees as a national security threat.

But Kyiv’s hopes of rapid EU accession were dashed this week after French President Emmanuel Macron said the process could take decades. The European Commission is expected to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidate status in June.

Polyansky said Moscow’s stance has changed after a top EU diplomat’s assertion during his visit to the pro-western country last month that the Russia-Ukraine war “will be won on the battlefield.”

“The situation has changed after Mr. Borrell’s statement that this war should be won on the battleground and after the fact that the European Union is the leader of deliveries of arms,” he said in a video interview.

The 27-member bloc has supplied $1.6 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine’s military since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February.

Faced with military setbacks that prevented a quick victory in Ukraine, Russia has accused the west of waging a “proxy war” with Moscow.

Polyansky said he sees no diplomatic solution to the conflict and suggested that a prolonged war was in the cards.

“There is no way for diplomacy right now,” he told UnHerd.

“But it wouldn’t change the whole pace of the conflict. It wouldn’t prevent Russia [from reaching its] objectives.”