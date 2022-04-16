Russia Shatters Kyiv Calm With Fresh Strikes

Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, hitting another military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were "high-precision long-range" strikes on the armaments plant. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack. A heavy police and military presence was deployed around the factory, the day after a similar strike on a plant that produced the Neptune missiles Kyiv and Washington say sunk Russia's Black Sea naval flagship on Thursday. Russia, which used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the Vizar plant on Friday, says that the Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed back to port after ammunition exploded on board. Amid escalating tit-for-tat sanctions since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia on Saturday said it was banning entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top U.K. officials. "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry accused London of "unprecedented hostile actions," in particular referring to sanctions on Russia's senior officials. "The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO," the ministry said.

Sanctions Britain has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions, and Moscow's new entry blacklist includes Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Saturday's strike on the Ukrainian capital was among the first since invading Russian forces began withdrawing from regions around Kyiv last month, instead turning their focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region. Kyiv regional governor Oleksandr Pavliuk said there were at least two other Russian strikes on the city Friday and that civilians thinking about returning should "wait for quieter times." Residential areas of Kyiv were struck repeatedly at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine from late February. Moscow has denied intentionally striking civilian infrastructure.

