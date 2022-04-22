Chechen Lawmaker Says Mariupol 'Destroyed' on Putin's Orders

A federal lawmaker from the republic of Chechnya said Russian troops have successfully "destroyed" the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to video posted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov late Thursday.

Adam Delimkhanov made the statement wearing combat uniform alongside dozens of Chechen troops in front of the burning remains of what he said was an administrative building belonging to the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces continue to resist the Russian offensive.

President Vladimir Putin hailed the "liberation" of Mariupol early Thursday and ordered that the remaining Ukrainian forces be blockaded inside the steel plant.

"It can be said the special operation to destroy and clear Mariupol has been completed today," Delimkhanov said in the video. "President Vladimir Putin's orders have been fulfilled."