Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

American Arrested in Russia for Drunken Assault on Police

Photo from the courtroom published by the Voronezh region Investigative Committee. voronezh.sledcom.ru

Authorities in southwestern Russia said Wednesday they have detained a U.S. citizen on criminal charges of assaulting a police officer.

The unnamed 27-year-old American suspect is accused of kicking a police officer “several times” while refusing arrest on suspicion of violating public order on public transport while drunk. The incident was said to have taken place on Jan. 17.

Video shared by the Voronezh region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee showed police apprehending their suspect and bringing him to court.

A Voronezh court placed him in pre-trial detention, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

The American citizen faces up to five years in Russian prison if found guilty.

The case echoes that of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges of assaulting a Moscow police officer while drunk in 2019.

The U.S. government and Reed deny the charges and have questioned the trial’s fairness.

Russia’s latest arrest of a U.S. citizen also comes at a time of acute tensions over with Washington as it warns that an estimated 100,000 Russian troops could “imminently” invade Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies plans to attack its pro-Western neighbor and accuses the United States of stoking tensions.

Read more about: United States

Read more

coup in caracas

Venezuelan Opposition Plotted Russian Ally Maduro’s ‘Capture’ With U.S. Mercenaries: WP

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it found Washington's denial of involvement in an alleged mercenary attack "unconvincing."
imprisoned abroad

Russian Prisoner in U.S. Yaroshenko Tested After Cellmate’s Coronavirus Death

Yaroshenko himself “is suffering all coronavirus symptoms,” his lawyer said.
Intercepted

Russian Jets Buzz U.S., NATO Aircraft Over Baltic and Mediterranean

The interceptions end a pause of at least six months in Russian and U.S. aircraft buzzing each other in the area.
returning the favor

U.S. Ready to Send Ventilators to Coronavirus-Hit Russia, Trump Says

His announcement follows controversy over Russia’s shipment of medical supplies to the U.S.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.