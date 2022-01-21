Russia Reports Record Covid-19 Cases as Omicron Gains Momentum

Russia reported a record number of new coronavirus infections Friday as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread across the country. A total of 49,513 new infections were recorded over the last 24 hours, the government’s coronavirus task force reported Friday morning — a 27% rise in a single day. Officials have been warning of a surge in cases since the start of the year, with health leaders saying the country’s daily case tally could pass 100,000 in the coming weeks. The previous record number of daily infections was 41,335, set in early November.

The latest data also shows that cases have more than doubled over the last seven days, with the rate of transmission increasing fast, particularly in Moscow, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic within Russia. The capital reported a record number of infections for the second day running with 15,987 confirmed cases. Daily case numbers there have doubled in just a five-day span. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, also saw another record high number of infections Friday. Under half the Russian population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Amid widespread vaccine skepticism, the number of people coming forward for a vaccine is close to its lowest level since the nationwide jab campaign was first launched in December 2020.