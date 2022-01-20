Covid Cases Hit Record Highs in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Russia reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two months on Thursday, with new infections setting record highs in the two largest cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Russia is in the midst of a fifth Covid-19 wave, officials say, fueled by the Omicron variant which was first detected in Russia last December. Some 38,850 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus task forces said Thursday — the highest number since early November. The rate of new cases has doubled in the space of eight days.

In Moscow, cases passed the 10,000-threshold for the first time ever, with 11,557 new infections. The capital has been the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, with cases typically rising in Moscow first, before a surge in the rest of the country some weeks later. St. Petersburg recorded a record 4,753 cases.