Moscow Will Go Into Full Lockdown if Cases Don’t Fall – Government Order

Moscow will go into a strict lockdown if coronavirus infections continue to rise, according to a Moscow government order that was sent to businesses in the city Wednesday.

The order, seen by The Moscow Times, would close all non-essential stores, including restaurants, stores, museums and parks as well as suspend planned medical procedures from Oct. 30-Nov. 7. It would come into effect if the total number of new Covid-19 cases in the capital over the next seven days surpasses the number of infections recorded in the previous week.

President Vladimir Putin earlier Wednesday approved a non-working week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 on Wednesday as Russia’s coronavirus task force reported another daily record of 1,028 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hour.