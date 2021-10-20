Moscow Will Go Into Full Lockdown if Cases Don’t Fall – Government Order

Moscow will go into a strict lockdown if coronavirus infections continue to rise, according to a Moscow government order that was sent to businesses in the city Wednesday.
The order, seen by The Moscow Times, would close all non-essential stores, including restaurants, stores, museums and parks as well as suspend planned medical procedures from Oct. 30-Nov. 7. It would come into effect if the total number of new Covid-19 cases in the capital over the next seven days surpasses the number of infections recorded in the previous week.
President Vladimir Putin earlier Wednesday approved a non-working week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 on Wednesday as Russia’s coronavirus task force reported another daily record of 1,028 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hour.
Free travel on the city’s public transport network for elderly citizens and other groups would also be suspended.
The measures, named a “short-term lockdown” in the document, would amount to Russia’s strictest coronavirus restrictions since spring last year. The Kremlin and Moscow authorities have previously rejected lockdown measures — which are unpopular among the Russian public — even as cases spiraled.
Forbes Russia earlier reported that the city officials were mulling closing restaurants, bars, museums, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses to help stem the spread of the virus.
Jake Cordell contributed reporting