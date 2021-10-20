Russia Sets Another Coronavirus Fatality Record

Russia set a new record number of daily coronavirus fatalities Wednesday as federal authorities contemplate a nationwide non-working week to fight surging hospitalizations and deaths during an unrelenting fourth wave of the pandemic.

The government’s coronavirus task force reported an all-time high of 1,028 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Russia has repeatedly broken new record high numbers of fatalities over the last three weeks amid low vaccination rates across the country. The country is currently reporting the highest daily coronavirus fatalities in the world, with the exception of the United States.

The government’s official death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 226,353 people — Europe’s highest. But officials have been accused of drastically undercounting Covid-19 fatalities. Russia’s total excess fatality count during the same period is at least 660,000, according to The Moscow Times’ analysis of government statistics.