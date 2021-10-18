Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Shutters NATO Missions Over Delegation Expulsions

Updated:
MFA Russia / flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Russia will suspend its mission to NATO in retaliation to the alliance’s expulsion of its delegation members, Foreign Minister Segei Lavrov said Monday.  

NATO this month stripped eight Russian mission members of their accreditations, accusing them of secretly working as intelligence officers. 

“We are suspending the work of our official mission to NATO, including the work of our military representative from Nov. 1 or it could take a few more days,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Lavrov as saying to reporters.

Russia will also close the Western military bloc’s liaison mission — established in 2002 and hosted at the Belgian Embassy — and information bureau in Moscow, Lavrov said.

"NATO is not interested in any equitable dialogue or in any joint work. If this is so, then we do not see a great need to continue to pretend that any changes are possible in the foreseeable future," he said. 

He said that in case of urgent matters, NATO could liaise via the Russian Ambassador in Belgium.

According to Lavrov, Russia notified NATO of its actions in advance.  

Tensions between Moscow and NATO have remained at their highest levels since the Cold War in the years following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. 

Russia has long had an observer mission to NATO as part of a two-decade-old NATO-Russia Council meant to promote cooperation in common security areas, but it is not a member of the U.S.-led Alliance.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: NATO

Read more

back off

Putin Criticizes NATO Expansion as Alliance Holds London Summit

Putin said NATO's expansion is pointless given the absence of a threat from Moscow.
New enemy

Macron Says NATO Should Focus on Terrorism Instead of Russia

"Is our enemy today, as I hear sometimes, Russia? I don't think so," Macron said.
deterring threats

Russia ‘Outguns’ Britain and NATO in Eastern Europe – Report

Britain needs to upgrade its artillery in eastern Europe as an “urgent and critical priority,” the think tank reportedly said.
INF demise

Putin Urges NATO to Halt Missile Deployments in Europe – Kommersant

NATO reportedly considers the proposal “nonsense,” Kommersant quoted an unnamed source in one of its foreign ministries as saying.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.