Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

NATO Moves Ukraine Staff From Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels

By AFP
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the alliance does not have any forces there. TASS / SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

NATO is relocating staff from Ukraine's capital Kyiv to Lviv, in the west of the country, and to the Belgian capital Brussels for their safety, an alliance official said Saturday.

"The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels. The NATO offices in Ukraine remain operational," the official told AFP, without giving numbers.

Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kyiv to Lviv, located near the border with Poland, in anticipation of Russian military action.

Brussels hosts NATO's headquarters. 

"Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday.

"We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high," he told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The United States dominates NATO, and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was "convinced" Russia was going to invade Ukraine within the week, and have its forces target Kyiv.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the alliance does not have any forces there. 

But since the late 1990s it has maintained two offices in Kyiv: a NATO Liaison Office and a NATO Information and Documentation Center.

The liaison office's job is to keep up dialogue between NATO and Ukraine's government while encouraging a democratic transformation of Ukraine's defense and security sector. 

According to NATO's website, it consisted of a civilian head leading a mixed team of NATO military and civilian personnel. The web page, last updated in 2016, said there were a total of 16 staff.

The NATO Information and Documentation Center's number of personnel was not disclosed. Its job was to inform the Ukrainian public about NATO and support Ukrainian institutions in their communications.

Stoltenberg has previously said that the alliance will not deploy any forces into Ukraine to defend it from any Russian aggression.

But NATO members have sent forces to neighboring countries which are alliance members, and Stoltenberg has said NATO member countries will vigorously react to any Russian action in those territories, under its collective defense pact.



Read more about: NATO , Ukraine

Read more

DIPLOMATIC PATHWAYS

No ‘Positive Response’ From U.S. on Main Ukraine Demand, Says Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there may still be room for discussion of other questions.
ticking clock

Little Hope of Breakthrough as U.S., Russia Hold High-Stakes Ukraine Talks

The two countries' top diplomats are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible.
urgent call

Putin Wants ‘Immediate’ Talks With NATO on Russia’s Security

The West has for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine and massing tens of thousands of troops near its neighbor's border.
rapid trident

Ukraine Launches Military Drills with NATO

Ukraine's tensions with Russia remain high over the Kremlin-backed insurgency in the country's east.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.