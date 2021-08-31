State of Russia’s ISS Segment Sparks Safety Concerns

A Russian space official on Tuesday raised concerns about the deteriorating state of Russia's segment of the International Space Station due to out-of-date hardware, warning it could lead to "irreparable failures."

In recent years, the Russian segment of the ISS has experienced a string of problems, including air leaks caused by cracks, raising questions about the safety of the rotating crews onboard.

"Around 80% of the inflight systems on Russia's segment have reached the end of their service period," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of the Energia rocket and space corporation, told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Energia — a manufacturer of spacecraft and space station components — is the leading developer of Russia's section of the ISS, a joint venture with the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency.

"This means that literally a day after the systems are fully exhausted, irreparable failures may begin," Solovyov added.