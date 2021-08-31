Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Gives Cash to Police, Soldiers Ahead of Polls

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered law enforcement officers and army staff receive $200, as he seeks support for his unpopular United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

The cash handouts follow earlier one-time payments for pensioners of $135 ahead of lower house State Duma polls in September, with United Russia's ratings hit by rising prices coupled with falling wages. 

Russia's legal information portal showed Putin had signed decrees ordering one-time cash payments of 15,000 rubles ($200) for members of the military and law enforcement bodies to be handed out in September for their "social protection."

The payments come as Russian authorities have struggled to curb soaring inflation, with Putin ordering his government several times since late 2020 to take measures to bring prices under control.

Annual inflation has reached 6.5%, according to the Central Bank, which in June hiked its key interest rate to the same figure — its biggest increase since a currency crisis in 2014.

United Russia has seen its ratings fall in recent years after the government passed a controversial pension plan in 2018 and as the country's economy has stagnated. 

The ruling party is polling around 30%, according to state-run pollster VTsIOM — a 10-point drop from the last lower house elections in 2016.

It currently controls 75% of seats in the State Duma, with the rest held by parties widely seen as doing the Kremlin's bidding.

Ahead of the September vote, Russian authorities have pursued a crackdown on the opposition and independent media.

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has seen his organizations declared "extremist" and banned in the country, while all of his top allies have fled.

Meanwhile, leading independent media outlets including the Meduza news website and the Dozhd TV channel have been designated "foreign agents," while investigative outlet Proekt was declared an "undesirable organization."

Read more about: Elections , State Duma

Read more

PERENNIAL PRESENCE

‘We Are Not Revolutionaries’: Russia’s Last Liberal Party Operates Under No Illusions

Yabloko stalwarts see little chance of victory in September’s high-stakes elections to the country’s national parliament.
WEEKEND PROFILE

‘I’m Ready to Go to Prison’: The 26-Year-Old Taking On Russia’s Ruling Party

Roman Yuneman is counting on a mix of nationalism and local activism to win a State Duma seat from United Russia.
boxed out

Russia Seeks to Ban Extremist-Linked Candidates Ahead of Navalny Ruling

The ban would directly affect several Navalny allies who have announced plans to run for the State Duma, including senior aide Lyubov Sobol.
FRESH START

Yakutsk's Ex-Mayor To Run in Russia's Duma Elections for New People Party

Sardana Avksentiyeva did not clarify in what capacity she will run.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.