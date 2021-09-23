Online Vote Recount Shows No Sign of Election Fraud, Russian Officials Find

Moscow election officials on Thursday said they found no evidence of wrongdoing in online voting in parliamentary elections after a technical recount of the votes.

“The election observation headquarters in Moscow did not find any traces of hacking or ballot stuffing in online voting,” the head of the group Alexei Venediktov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s opposition raised questions over the legitimacy of the results of the elections to the State Duma after the pro-Kremlin United Russia party won a landslide victory, winning every district in Moscow, a traditionally tough place for Kremlin-backed candidates.

E-voting results reversed early leads secured in the offline vote by opposition candidates and Kremlin-endorsed candidates saw huge swings in their favour and won every district after online votes were tallied.