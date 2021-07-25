Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Warns of 'Lethal' Strikes at Russian Warship Parade

By AFP
Putin spoke during a parade of warships in St. Petersburg. Alexei Nikolsky / TASS

President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia's navy was capable of delivering lethal strikes against underwater and aerial enemy targets during a parade of warships in the port city of St. Petersburg.

The Russian leader's boast comes days after military officials announced tests of advanced new weapons, some of which come from an arsenal Putin has described as "invincible."

"The Russian navy today has everything it needs to guarantee the protection of our country and our national interests," he said.

"We can detect underwater, surface or aerial enemies and target them if a lethal strike is necessary," Putin said according to a broadcast on state television.

The Russian leader was speaking on the sidelines of an annual parade of military vessels, flanked by naval officers in white, and also Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin said Russia had secured its place among the world's leading naval powers, including by developing "the latest hypersonic precision weapons still unrivalled in the world."

The United States, China, France and other major powers have announced plans to develop their own hypersonic weapons and are expected to soon catch up.

With the second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world and a huge cache of ballistic missiles, Russia already has more than enough military capacity to deter its enemies.

Read more about: Putin , Navy

Read more

shipyard speech

Putin Inaugurates New Warships, Hails Russia's Virus Response in Crimea Visit

Putin said the share of modern ships in Russia's Navy should exceed 70% of its fleet by 2027.
SOUND THE ALARM

‘Serious Situation’ Unfolding With Coronavirus in Russia, Moscow Mayor Tells Putin

Sobyanin said Russia’s number of infections is likely much higher than the official numbers indicate.
(NON)SUCCESSION PLANNING

‘President for Life’: Putin Opens Door to Extending Rule until 2036

The Russian leader said Tuesday that he is open to a proposal that would allow him to run for president in 2024 and 2030.
sober thoughts

Russian Submarine Officer in Syria Fired for Drunken Anti-Putin Swearing

Court documents reportedly said the officer “could not refrain from drinking” after his tour in Syria was extended.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.