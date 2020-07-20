Putin Inaugurates New Warships, Hails Russia's Virus Response in Crimea Visit

President Vladimir Putin on Monday boasted of Russia’s naval capabilities and hailed the country’s response to the coronavirus during a keel-laying ceremony for new warships in Moscow-annexed Crimea. Putin in recent years has called improving the Russian Navy's combat capabilities a priority. Speaking at the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch, Putin said Russia will continue to develop its naval force, with the share of modern ships to exceed 70% of its fleet by 2027.

During Monday's ceremony, two Project 23900 amphibious assault ships were laid down at the Zaliv shipyard; two Admiral Grigorovich-class stealth frigates were laid down at a shipyard in St. Petersburg; and two Yasen M-class nuclear submarines were laid down at a shipyard in the Arkhangelsk region. "Today, [the Navy] plays an extremely important role in ensuring the security of Russia, defending its national interests and providing strategic balance and stability in the world," Putin said. Addressing hard-hatted workers at the Zaliv shipyard, Putin added that Russia has come through the coronavirus pandemic with far fewer infections and deaths than many other European countries. The workers and Putin were not wearing facemasks. "So far we are managing to turn this difficult page with minimal losses," Putin told hard-hatted workers at a shipyard in the city of Kerch. "The situation is improving," he said, while noting other countries are seeing a "flare-up" in cases. The strongman has only rarely been seen wearing protective equipment, but his spokesman has said those who meet him, at least at the Kremlin and his country residence, have to take virus tests and get sprayed with disinfectant. Only around 0.5% of Russia's population of more than 140 million have been infected, Putin said. The death rate among those infected is "1.5%," Putin said, while in "rich European countries" it reaches over 15%.

