Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Unveils 2 New Nuclear Submarines

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised to reinforce Russia's "military-naval might" as he attended the inauguration of two nuclear submarines in the country's Far North.

The Russian leader took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Severodvinsk on the White Sea where the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III were built over the past six years.

"With such ships and such weapons, Russia will feel that it is safe," Putin told navy officers, while visiting one of the submarines in the frozen Arctic waters.

Putin last week said he was running for re-election in 2024, almost two years after launching the ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru

He said the submarines would "strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy, our naval power in the Arctic, in the Middle East, in the Black and Baltic Seas, in the Caspian."

In addition to these two vessels, which will join the Pacific Fleet, Russia is building eight nuclear submarines.

With the fighting in Ukraine now approaching its second year, Russia has shifted its economy to largely focus on military production.

Russian lawmakers in October backed a record increase in military spending, which will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024.

The Kremlin leader vowed to "continue the work to increase Russia's military-naval might."

Read more about: Navy , Putin

Read more

aquatic procession

Russia's Annual Navy Day Parade, in Photos

Warship processions took place across Russia's major ports, from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok.
1 Min read
NATIONAL INTERESTS

Putin Warns of 'Lethal' Strikes at Russian Warship Parade

The Russian leader's boast comes days after military officials announced tests of advanced new weapons.
shipyard speech

Putin Inaugurates New Warships, Hails Russia's Virus Response in Crimea Visit

Putin said the share of modern ships in Russia's Navy should exceed 70% of its fleet by 2027.
sober thoughts

Russian Submarine Officer in Syria Fired for Drunken Anti-Putin Swearing

Court documents reportedly said the officer “could not refrain from drinking” after his tour in Syria was extended.