Putin Unveils 2 New Nuclear Submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised to reinforce Russia's "military-naval might" as he attended the inauguration of two nuclear submarines in the country's Far North.

The Russian leader took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Severodvinsk on the White Sea where the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III were built over the past six years.

"With such ships and such weapons, Russia will feel that it is safe," Putin told navy officers, while visiting one of the submarines in the frozen Arctic waters.

Putin last week said he was running for re-election in 2024, almost two years after launching the ongoing offensive in Ukraine.