Russian Women Arrested Over Dubai Nude Balcony Photoshoot – RIA

Dubai police announced the arrests on public debauchery charges after video and photos of several naked women posing on the high-rise balcony in the upscale Marina neighborhood made the rounds on social media late Saturday.

Eight Russian women are among the dozens of people arrested in Dubai over a widely shared nude photoshoot on a balcony in broad daylight, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday.

Those detained face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,500 for “lewd behavior” under the United Arab Emirates’ laws, which are based on Shariah law, RIA Novosti reported.

RIA Novosti cited Russia’s Consulate General in Dubai as saying that eight Russian nationals were among the 40 people who were arrested.

“[The Russian women] turned to the Consulate General for help, but it’s difficult to do anything [when] it’s quite a serious criminal article: taking part in lewd acts,” an unnamed Russian diplomat was quoted as saying.

The diplomat speculated that the women could be pardoned during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that starts next week, RIA Novosti reported.

UAE state-linked newspaper The National reported that the photoshoot appeared to be a “publicity stunt” but didn't give further details.

Though comparatively more liberal than its Middle Eastern neighbors, the UAE has imprisoned people for milder offenses like kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a license.

The federation of seven Arab sheikhdoms has also jailed residents for social media comments and videos under strict laws governing expression, while telecom companies block access to popular pornographic websites.