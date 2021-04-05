Russian Detained for Organizing Dubai Nude Balcony Photoshoot – RIA

Updated at 5:03 p.m. on April 5 to clarify that the women weren't arrested.

Eight Russian women were among dozens of people involved a widely shared nude photoshoot on a balcony in broad daylight, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday.

Dubai police announced arrests on public debauchery charges after video and photos of several naked women posing on the high-rise balcony in the upscale Marina neighborhood made the rounds on social media late Saturday.

Hours after initial reports said the eight Russian women were among those arrested, Russia's Consulate General in Dubai clarified that they hadn't been arrested. The only Russian national to be arrested was the photoshoot’s organizer, RIA Novosti reported.

In total, 12 women were detained in connection with the photoshoot, none of whom were Russian, RIA Novosti cited the consulate general as saying.