Kremlin Calls for Calm After Attack on U.S. Base in Jordan

By AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Pavel Bednyakov / POOL / TASS

The Kremlin on Tuesday called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East after Washington vowed to respond to an attack in Jordan that left three U.S. military servicemen dead.

"In our view, the overall level of tension is very alarming and, on the contrary, now is the time for steps to de-escalate tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The White House vowed a "very consequential response" to the drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three American troops, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants.

Tehran, an ally of Moscow, said it had nothing to do with the attack and denied U.S. accusations it supported militant groups behind the strike near the borders with Iraq and Syria.

"This is the only thing that can help us prevent further spreading of the conflict, especially the Middle East conflict, and somehow achieve de-confliction and de-escalation," Peskov added.

The casualties — the first U.S. military deaths in an attack in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began — raised fears of an escalating conflict, as fighting rages in Gaza.

