Kremlin Urges U.S. to ‘Stop Escalating Tensions'

The Kremlin on Thursday urged the United States to stop inflaming tensions after Washington sent several thousand troops to bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe amid the Ukraine crisis.

"We are constantly urging our American partners to stop escalating tensions on the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Unfortunately, Americans are continuing to do it," he said, adding that the most recent deployment of U.S. troops to bolster NATO forces in Europe only worsened tensions.

With Russia refusing to pull back 100,000 troops poised on Ukraine's borders, 1,000 U.S. soldiers in Germany are being sent to Romania, and another 2,000 stationed in the United States are being flown to Germany and Poland.