Kremlin Says Ties With U.S. Will Remain 'Bad' After Midterm Elections

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of the U.S. midterm elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, could be constrained in his support for Ukraine if Republicans win majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Appealing to Americans earlier this week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain "united" until there was peace in Ukraine.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now," he said in an address.

The United States has committed multiple security packages to Ukraine and piled numerous sanctions on Moscow after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.