Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Says Ties With U.S. Will Remain 'Bad' After Midterm Elections

By AFP
Voting in the midterm elections for U.S. Congress. Jose Luis Magana / AP / TASS

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of the U.S. midterm elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, could be constrained in his support for Ukraine if Republicans win majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Appealing to Americans earlier this week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain "united" until there was peace in Ukraine.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now," he said in an address.

The United States has committed multiple security packages to Ukraine and piled numerous sanctions on Moscow after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Read more about: United States , Kremlin

Read more

no concrete plans

Kremlin Says Talk of Putin-Biden Summit ‘Premature’

France had said that Putin and Biden agreed to the summit “in principle” amid intensifying clashes in eastern Ukraine.
‘MILITARY-TECHNICAL MEASURES’

Russia Will Be ‘Forced to Respond’ if U.S. Does Not Engage on Security Demands

The Kremlin called for legal guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.
NO LET UP

U.S. Accuses Russia of Deploying Thousands More Troops to Ukraine Border

A senior White House official said that while Moscow has said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise."
'Intelligence findings'

U.S. Says Russia Readying 'False-Flag' Operation to Invade Ukraine

Russia quickly denied the account, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the U.S. statements "unfounded."