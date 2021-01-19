Putin Takes Icy Dip in Orthodox Christian Ritual

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dip in freezing water on Tuesday to mark the Orthodox Christian feast of the Epiphany.

Video shared by Kremlin pool reporters from the state-run RIA Novosti news agency showed Putin wading into the water in blue swimming trunks and dunking three times while crossing himself before hastily exiting the ice hole.

“It’s his tradition. He doesn’t betray tradition,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, shortly before the video appeared online.

Russians celebrate the feast of the Epiphany every year by bathing in ice-cold lakes and rivers to celebrate the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

The Orthodox Christian tradition is popular with non-believers too, as a freezing ice bath is thought to be good for you.