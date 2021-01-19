Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Takes Icy Dip in Orthodox Christian Ritual

Russians believe a freezing ice bath is good for you. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dip in freezing water on Tuesday to mark the Orthodox Christian feast of the Epiphany. 

Video shared by Kremlin pool reporters from the state-run RIA Novosti news agency showed Putin wading into the water in blue swimming trunks and dunking three times while crossing himself before hastily exiting the ice hole.

“It’s his tradition. He doesn’t betray tradition,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, shortly before the video appeared online.

Russians celebrate the feast of the Epiphany every year by bathing in ice-cold lakes and rivers to celebrate the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. 

The Orthodox Christian tradition is popular with non-believers too, as a freezing ice bath is thought to be good for you.

This is the first official video footage of 68-year-old Putin braving the bone-chilling waters since Jan. 19, 2018, when he was shown approaching the icy bath in a coat and boots, stripping off to his trunks and immersing himself in freezing waters. Reports of his Epiphany baths in subsequent years contained archived photographs.

This year, Peskov did not say where Putin took the icy dip or what the temperature was at the time. The Kremlin pool reporters’ Twitter account said the video was filmed outside Moscow in minus 20 degree Celsius weather.

Observers were quick to notice the similarities between the color of Putin’s swimwear and opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s underwear, which an alleged FSB officer accused of his poisoning revealed in a trick phone call last month to be blue.

Putin’s icy dip also continues the tradition of him being photographed bare-chested engaged in activities including horse riding, hunting, catching fish and lounging in the sun in Siberia.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Ukraine Peace Talks Get Some Help From Putin

Russia is letting Zelenskiy lay out “red lines” to convince voters he can compromise without capitulating.
defense capabilities

Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation

Russia was helping China build a missile attack warning system, something only Russia and the United States possess at the moment.
Hitting back

Greta Thunberg Takes on Putin’s Criticism With Twitter Bio

Her Twitter bio sarcastically quotes the Russian leader, who called her a "poorly informed" teenager this week.
news

Putin Backs Trump in U.S. Domestic Row, Jokes About Election Meddling

"I'll tell you a secret — yes, we'll definitely do this to cheer you up over there once and for all," Putin said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.