Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

17 Fishermen Feared Dead After Trawler Sinks in Arctic Russia

By Anna Smolchenko for AFP
Officials believe that ice built up on the vessel in the winter waters, leading to the sinking. Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

Seventeen fishermen were missing and feared dead on Monday after a Russian trawler capsized during a storm and sank in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.

Officials said that two people had been rescued by a passing vessel but hopes were quickly fading that more survivors could be found during a snowstorm over the Arctic waters.

At a government meeting Monday Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed his condolences to families of the victims and tasked officials with providing them with necessary support.

"A tragedy struck today in the Barents Sea," Mishustin said. "People died," he added, without providing further details.

Officials said that a search-and-rescue operation was underway but that poor weather conditions had complicated the task.

"There is a heavy snowstorm, waves are up to four meters high and temperatures are at around 20-25 degrees Celsius below zero," Alexei Barinov, spokesman for the emergencies ministry in the northwestern region of Murmansk, told AFP.

"We are hoping for a New Year's miracle," he added.

However a source familiar with the details of the search efforts told AFP that there was little hope of finding survivors.

"A person cannot last for more than 15 minutes in these conditions," the source said.

The privately-owned boat, called Onega, sank near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea at around 6:20 a.m., said Ruslan Nazarov, head of the emergencies ministry's Murmansk branch.

Ten minutes later a passing vessel rescued two fishermen, Nazarov told reporters.

Officials believe the Russian-flagged vessel, which had been operating since 1979, capsized after ice buildup caused it to tilt over.

The disaster struck when the crew was hauling out a net with the catch, said the spokesman for the maritime and river transport agency Rosmorrechflot, Alexei Kravchenko.

"The vessel lost its balance and instantly capsized," he told AFP.

Three vessels and an Il-38 maritime patrol plane were dispatched to the scene, officials said.

Kravchenko said that not a single body had yet been found even though the two survivors had seen a crew member die in front of them.

Maritime accidents are fairly common in Russia.

In April 2015, a Russian trawler sank in the Okhotsk Sea off Kamchatka. Of the 132 people on board the Dalniy Vostok, just 63 were rescued.

In December 2011, a drilling rig capsized and sank off Sakhalin Island during a storm. More than 50 people were killed or went missing.

Read more about: Arctic , Accidents

Read more

back from the ice age

Well-Preserved Cave Bear Discovered in Russia’s Melting Arctic Permafrost

“Today this is the first and only find of its kind — a whole bear carcass with soft tissues,” scientists said.
polluted north

New Fuel Leak Hits Russia’s Arctic Weeks After Disastrous Diesel Spill

At least 45 tons of jet fuel leaked into the ground from a pipeline owned and operated by Nornickel.
NUMBERS GAME

Russian Mining Giant Disputes $2Bln Arctic Oil Spill Fine

Nornickel said it would cover the cleanup costs, but is contesting the Russian authorities’ numbers.
ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE

Russia Demands $2Bln From Mining Giant Over Arctic Oil Spill

Nornickel requested to cover the costs of the massive cleanup operation.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.