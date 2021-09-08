Russian Emergencies Minister Dies in Arctic Drills

Russian Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died at age 55 during strategic civil defense and military drills in the Arctic, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“We regret to inform you that Zinichev tragically died while performing official duties saving someone's life during interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies in Norilsk,” the ministry said in a message carried by news agencies.

Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of the state-funded RT news broadcaster, said that Zinichev died while rescuing a cameraman who slipped and fell into the water.

“There were plenty of witnesses, but no one even had time to figure out what happened as Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen man and landed on a protruding stone,” Simonyan tweeted without indicating whether the cameraman was an RT employee.

Citing an unnamed source, the RBC news website reported that Zinichev died during the filming of an Emergency Situations Ministry training video.

“He tried to hold a film crew member who slipped off the edge of a cliff,” the outlet said, adding that the crew member also died in the incident.

Zinichev had headed the Emergency Situations Ministry since 2018 following President Vladimir Putin’s re-election.

He began his career as a KGB officer in the late 1980s and continued to serve in the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the post-Soviet period.

According to RBC, Zinichev was part of Putin’s personal security detail and his “aide-de-camp” from 2006-2015.

The Kremlin said that Putin expressed “deep condolences” over Zinichev’s death.

Zinichev’s first deputy Alexander Chupriyan is expected to step in as acting minister, RBC reported, citing an unnamed source.