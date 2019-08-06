‘Human Error’ Likely Caused Siberian Arms Depot Blast, Official Says

A series of blasts at a Russian military base in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk may have been caused by “human error,” a senior Defense Ministry official said Tuesday. Dramatic footage posted online Monday showed huge explosions on the horizon after an ammunition depot caught fire, with flames leaping into the sky followed by belching smoke. The blasts injured 12 people with one missing and led to a mass evacuation of 16,000 residents from the nearby city of Achinsk.

Video of spectacular shockwave from explosion at military unit in Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia pic.twitter.com/0yeg3hIb5F — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) 5 August 2019

Human error is being considered as the preliminary cause of the explosions, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was cited by Interfax as saying. Prosecutors and investigators will work to establish why the series of blasts were triggered, he added. The fires that have been raging for hours are expected to be extinguished by the end of the day Tuesday, Bulgakov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. The military has deployed robots to battle the flames. Bulgakov said that 70 sappers will also be sent to the region from Moscow to help in clearing any remaining ammunition.