Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Crimea, Pilot Missing

The Su-27 was carrying out a planned mission when it vanished from radars at around 8 p.m. off the coast of Crimea. Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikicommons

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed off the coast of annexed Crimea late Wednesday, prompting a search-and-rescue mission in the Black Sea, news agencies cited the military as saying.

The Su-27 was carrying out a planned mission when it vanished from radars at around 8 p.m. 50 kilometers from the Crimean town of Feodosia, according to Interfax. The Defense Ministry said it received an emergency radio beacon alert near the crash site.

“There’s hope that there’s a rubber boat with the pilot,” Russia’s Federal Sea and River Transportation Agency told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Thursday.

At least six vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search mission, which authorities say is hampered by bad weather. 

Earlier on Wednesday, an L-39 training aircraft crashed in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region near Crimea, killing one cadet. The Defense Ministry said a technical error may have caused the accident.

The Sukhoi Su-27, a twin-engine fighter aircraft, joined the Soviet military forces in 1984. One jet can carry up to six medium-range guided missiles and up to four short-range missiles.

The Su-27 was developed primarily for Russia’s air-defense interceptor forces and designed for long-range and short-range aerial warfare.

Read more about: Defense , Accidents

Read more

Second round

Blasts Rock Russian Ammo Depot in Siberia, 5 Injured – Reports

This is the second time in a week that explosions have broken out at the ammunition depot.
Nuclear scare

Russian Explosion Victims Hit By Radiation, Media Reports

Six people injured during a rocket engine explosion were allegedly transported on two planes to Moscow for treatment.
Mysterious blast

Radiation Spike Fuels Scramble for Iodine in Russian Cities Near Explosion

Greenpeace cited official data that it said showed radiation levels had risen 20 times above the normal level in Severodvinsk, a city of 185,000.
Powder keg

‘Human Error’ Likely Caused Siberian Arms Depot Blast, Official Says

Dramatic footage posted online showed huge explosions on the horizon after a military ammunition depot caught fire.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.