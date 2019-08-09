Support The Moscow Times!
Blasts Rock Russian Ammo Depot in Siberia, 5 Injured – Reports

By Reuters
mil.ru

A series of explosions rocked a Russian ammo depot in Siberia for the second time in a week on Friday, injuring five people, the state-run TASS news agency cited doctors as saying.

A fire broke out following the explosions at the site in the Krasnoyarsk region, TASS reported.

The explosions were caused by a lightning strike, Interfax cited an unnamed source as saying.

Explosions ripped through the same site on Monday, killing one, injuring 13 and prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of people from nearby areas.

