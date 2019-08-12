Siberian Ammo Depot Explosions Killed 1 and Wounded 32, Officials Say

A series of explosions that rocked a Russian ammo depot in Siberia has injured a total of 32 people over the past week in addition to one death, authorities have said.

Explosions ripped through the site last Monday, killing one, injuring 13 and prompting the authorities to evacuate 16,000 residents from nearby areas in the Krasnoyarsk region. A senior Russian Defense Ministry official named “human error” as the preliminary cause before the second set of blasts, said to be caused by a lightning strike, injured five more people Friday.