3 Dead in Russian Mining Giant's Arctic Accident

Three workers died and three more were injured on Saturday during repair works at a processing plant owned by Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel, the company said.

In the small hours of Saturday an ore-reloading facility and the adjacent walkway collapsed during repairs to reinforce the structure, said the company.

The plant is located in the city of Norilsk in Arctic Siberia.

"As a result of the incident, three people died and three more people were hurt," Norilsk Nickel said.

Citing preliminary information, the company said that the accident had taken place due to a "crude violation" of safety rules and the head of the plant had been suspended.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal probe.