Jailed Russian Ex-Journalist Safronov Kept in Jail Pending Treason Trial

Former Russian journalist Ivan Safronov has been ordered to stay in jail through March pending trial on charges of high treason, his previous employer the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

Safronov, who was arrested in July weeks after starting a new career at state space agency Roscosmos, faces up to 20 years in prison on suspicion of passing state secrets to the Czech Republic as a journalist in 2017. Safronov denies the charges and his defense team says it does not understand the nature of the accusations.